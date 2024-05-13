top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Mother's Day March for Pro-Palestine Causes Across the Golden Gate Bridge

by Danielle Blakeman (danielleblakeman [at] gmail.com)
Mon, May 13, 2024 12:27PM
Organized by CODEPINK, participants, including families and individuals of diverse backgrounds, gathered to raise awareness and show support for Palestine. Despite the solemnity of the cause, the atmosphere was one of unity and determination as the marchers made their way across the bridge.
Participants gathered at the Golden Gate Welcome Center
original image (9504x6336)
What distinguished this event was the overwhelming response from passing motorists, many of whom honked their horns in solidarity with the protestors. This outpouring of support underscored the resonance of the message and the shared desire for peace and justice in the region.

The march, held on Mother's Day, carried a poignant significance, highlighting the universal desire for a safer and more equitable world for all mothers and families, regardless of nationality or ethnicity. It served as a reminder of the human cost of conflict and the importance of fostering empathy and understanding across borders.

By peacefully advocating for Palestinian causes without disrupting bridge traffic, the participants demonstrated the power of peaceful protest and collective action in effecting change. The event exemplified the enduring spirit of activism and the capacity for individuals to come together in pursuit of justice and peace.

As the march concluded, the echoes of honking cars faded, but the impact of the demonstration reverberated, leaving a lasting impression on participants and observers alike. In its peacefulness and solidarity, the Mother's Day march across the Golden Gate Bridge served as a poignant reminder of the power of compassion and the hope for a brighter, more inclusive future.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/mothersdaybridgew...
§A peace sign of flowers led the march
by Danielle Blakeman
Mon, May 13, 2024 12:27PM
sm_l1011881.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.codepink.org/mothersdaybridgew...
§Lead organizer of CODEPINK
by Danielle Blakeman
Mon, May 13, 2024 12:27PM
sm_l1011868.jpg
original image (5584x8368)
https://www.codepink.org/mothersdaybridgew...
§Member of CODEPINK hands out pink fluorescent "Make out, not war" stickers
by Danielle Blakeman
Mon, May 13, 2024 12:27PM
sm_l1012000.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.codepink.org/mothersdaybridgew...
