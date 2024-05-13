top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California International Santa Cruz Indymedia U.S. Animal Liberation Environment & Forest Defense

Congress Urged to Spend $100 Million to Save Monarch Butterflies

by Center for Biological Diversity
Mon, May 13, 2024 7:53AM
Population Declines 60% as Fish and Wildlife Service Weighs Protections
Population Declines 60% as Fish and Wildlife Service Weighs Protections
original image (1132x773)
WASHINGTON, May 13, 2024 — The Center for Biological Diversity, along with over 20 other conservation organizations, called on Congress today to provide more than $100 million per year for the conservation of monarch butterflies to help stem their rapid population decline and prevent extinction.

The latest annual count for the eastern monarch butterfly population was the second-lowest ever recorded. The population declined by nearly 60% from the previous year and is only 1/6 of the size needed to be out of the danger zone of migratory collapse. The western population of monarchs, which famously winters on the California coast each year, remains at just 5% of what it once was.

“More than America’s most beloved butterfly, the monarch is a symbol of wonder, transformation and resilience,” said Stephanie Kurose, deputy director of government affairs at the Center for Biological Diversity. “This may be Congress’ last chance to save monarchs before they become the face of the extinction crisis.”

Monarch butterflies have been moving towards extinction because of landscape-scale threats from pesticides, development and habitat loss in the United States. The loss of overwintering habitat in Mexico is also an existential threat to the monarchs’ future. The oyamel fir stands where the eastern population of monarchs roost are threatened by illegal logging, land conversion for farming, and climate change.

One of today’s letters urges Congress to spend $100 million per year to restore 1 million acres of milkweed and pollinator habitat in the U.S. A second letter calls on Congress to increase funding for the U.S. Forest Service’s International Program to ramp up its efforts in Mexico to combat illegal logging and provide additional capacity for local communities to sustainably manage the monarchs’ overwintering habitat.

“The status quo of paltry funding and half-baked policies doesn’t work,” said Kurose. “If we let monarchs go extinct when we could have saved them, that’s a moral failure on our part.”

Monarch butterflies are currently on the candidate waiting list for Endangered Species Act protection. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has said it would make a final listing determination by December 2024.


Image: The eastern monarch butterfly population in 2024 was only 1/6 of the size needed to be out of the danger zone of migratory collapse.


The Center for Biological Diversity is a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.7 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.


https://biologicaldiversity.org/w/news/press-releases/congress-urged-to-spend-100-million-to-save-monarch-butterflies-2024-05-13/
For more information: https://biologicaldiversity.org/
§Letter
by Center for Biological Diversity
Mon, May 13, 2024 7:53AM
fy2025-monarch-funding-congress.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (224.8KB)
https://biologicaldiversity.org/
§Letter
by Center for Biological Diversity
Mon, May 13, 2024 7:53AM
fy25-forest-service-international-monarch-conservation.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (146.2KB)
https://biologicaldiversity.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$330.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code