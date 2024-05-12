Saturday SoCo Meetup & Volunteer Day

Date:

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Coalition to End Factory Farming

Location Details:

112 Glacier ct, Petaluma, CA

Our goal is to get over 50% of Sonoma County voters to vote YES on the ballot to ban factory farms!



Join us on Saturday, May 18th in Petaluma for our meetup & voter outreach! Mingle with like-minded folks who envision a future without factory farms, hear updates about the campaign, and pair up to drop literature around the area! Snacks will be provided.



WHAT: Meetup and voter outreach to end factory farming in Sonoma County.

WHEN: Saturday, May 18th at 11am

WHERE: Petaluma, CA



Learn more about our ballot initiative and how to get involved at endfactoryfarming.vote

See you all there!