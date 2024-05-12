From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Saturday SoCo Meetup & Volunteer Day
Saturday, May 18, 2024
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Meeting
Coalition to End Factory Farming
112 Glacier ct, Petaluma, CA
Our goal is to get over 50% of Sonoma County voters to vote YES on the ballot to ban factory farms!
Join us on Saturday, May 18th in Petaluma for our meetup & voter outreach! Mingle with like-minded folks who envision a future without factory farms, hear updates about the campaign, and pair up to drop literature around the area! Snacks will be provided.
WHAT: Meetup and voter outreach to end factory farming in Sonoma County.
WHEN: Saturday, May 18th at 11am
WHERE: Petaluma, CA
Learn more about our ballot initiative and how to get involved at endfactoryfarming.vote
See you all there!
For more information: http://endfactoryfarming.vote
