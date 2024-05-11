From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestine Protest in Santa Cruz
Date:
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
415-954-2763
Location Details:
Ocean at Water Streets, Santa Cruz
Stop genocide and support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza now. No more tax dollars for Israel. End the occupation and the apartheid system. Free all hostages and prisoners. 11 am to 12:30 pm every Saturday. Help hold up banners at Ocean and Water Streets. For more information call Laura at 831-247-5332.
