Palestine Protest in Santa Cruz

Date:

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Allan Fisher

Email:

Phone:

415-954-2763

Location Details:

Ocean at Water Streets, Santa Cruz

Stop genocide and support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza now. No more tax dollars for Israel. End the occupation and the apartheid system. Free all hostages and prisoners. 11 am to 12:30 pm every Saturday. Help hold up banners at Ocean and Water Streets. For more information call Laura at 831-247-5332.



