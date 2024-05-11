top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/18/2024
Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense Labor & Workers

Reel Work Film Festival - A Thousand Pines

Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
original image (1200x630)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
Location Details:
Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
A Thousand Pines

In this tale of labor and family that shines a light on the precarity of temporary work visas, Raymundo Morales leads a crew of workers who have to make the challenging decision to leave their families in rural Mexico to plant commercial pine forests in the United States.

Register here for virtual participation in this hybrid event if you are not able to attend in person: bit.ly/RW24May18

Film screening followed by panel discussion with the filmmakers and Q&A with audience.

See details and full schedule at http://reelwork.org/schedule.htm

Consider a donation to keep this all-volunteer festival alive at http://reelwork.org/donate.htm
For more information: http://www.reelwork.org/
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 11, 2024 1:53PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$330.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code