Reel Work Film Festival - A Thousand Pines
Date:
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
Location Details:
Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
A Thousand Pines
In this tale of labor and family that shines a light on the precarity of temporary work visas, Raymundo Morales leads a crew of workers who have to make the challenging decision to leave their families in rural Mexico to plant commercial pine forests in the United States.
Register here for virtual participation in this hybrid event if you are not able to attend in person: bit.ly/RW24May18
Film screening followed by panel discussion with the filmmakers and Q&A with audience.
See details and full schedule at http://reelwork.org/schedule.htm
Consider a donation to keep this all-volunteer festival alive at http://reelwork.org/donate.htm
For more information: http://www.reelwork.org/
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 11, 2024 1:53PM
