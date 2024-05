A Thousand PinesIn this tale of labor and family that shines a light on the precarity of temporary work visas, Raymundo Morales leads a crew of workers who have to make the challenging decision to leave their families in rural Mexico to plant commercial pine forests in the United States.Register here for virtual participation in this hybrid event if you are not able to attend in person: bit.ly/RW24May18Film screening followed by panel discussion with the filmmakers and Q&A with audience.See details and full schedule at http://reelwork.org/schedule.htm Consider a donation to keep this all-volunteer festival alive at http://reelwork.org/donate.htm