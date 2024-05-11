Really Really Free Market // Tianguis Realmente Gratuito

Date:

Sunday, May 19, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

SubRosa Community Space

Location Details:

SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz

Tianguis Realmente Gratuito. Todo es gratis. Really Really Free Market - third Sunday in May (NOT 2nd Sunday) - the 19th, 11am - 2pm. At SubRosa - 703 Pacific Ave. No money. No trades. Everything is free.



Please wear a mask for community care.



This gathering is not about the “stuff” we give and take, but more about how we can freely give and receive from each other. This is a form of anti-capitalist mutual aid where everyone is invited to participate and share care.



¡Todo gratis! No intercambio de dinero, no negocios, no trueques. Trae lo que gustes, toma lo que necesites. Este mercado gratuito es basado en una economía de regalar.



Note: we begin accepting donations at 10:30am and stop at 1pm. If you bring large items and/or significant amounts of stuff please help us at the end (2pm) by taking away anything that might be leftover. Please bring usable things only. Thanks so much! See tips in story highlights section of @rrfm_sc - and donations of $ in jar at welcoming table accepted and not expected! We use $ to purchase masks that we give out and to support community space.



Learn more about the Santa Cruz Really Really Free Market (RRFM) and RRFMs in general - go to linktree in bio @rrfm_sc



—@@@@@—



SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space



SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More info about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub