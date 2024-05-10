From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Join WAMM Phytotherapies and the Hook Outlet at City Hall to Stand for Safe Access
Date:
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Support WAMM Phyto!
Location Details:
City Hall, 809 Center Street, Santa Cruz
On May 14th, the Hook Outlet and WAMM Phytotherapies will go before the Santa Cruz City Council at 5:30 pm for final approval or denial of their dispensary project.
The proposed dispensary project, which fully complies with existing city laws and was approved by the Planning Commission, has faced an appeal to the City Council. A small but vocal group is pushing for zoning changes that would effectively ban ALL legal cannabis businesses in Santa Cruz and effectively put the Hook Outlet out of business in the city.
This approach not only undermines responsible operations, but also disregards the extensive public process that led to the current, well-crafted ordinances.
Your Voice Matters - WAMM Phytotherapies and the Hook Outlet need your continued support to ensure the City Council understands the importance of:
* Upholding established laws and precedents.
* Supporting responsible cannabis businesses that serve the community.
* Providing patients with compassionate access to medical cannabis.
Act now! 🚨
✍️ Sign the ongoing petition to make your voice heard:
https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/support-wamm-a-champion-of-medical-cannabis-access-and-community-safety-in-santa-cruz
📬 Write a letter of support to citycouncil [at] santacruzca.gov … Feel free to customize it and sign off with your name and district!
🏛 Attend the city council meeting at SC City Hall (809 Center Street) on May 14th at 5:30pm & wear green in support. 💚
📢 Talk about it, post about it, tell everyone you know!
From Valerie Leveroni Corral, WAMM Phytotherapies, Executive Director:
As you know for more than three decades, WAMM Phytotherapies has provided safe access to cannabis medicines for sick and dying members of our community at no cost.
For 19 years our dispensary was located on the Westside. Our work touches lives, gives hope, and provides plant medicines, making illness and death a little less painful. Our vision to provide services coupled with our commitment to holistic care and the health of our community remains unwavering. We now have a rare opportunity to partner with the Hook Outlet Dispensary, a successful local company who shares our values and is committed to WAMM Phytotherapies’ provision of cannabis medicines to our needy members.
In fact, this is the only way that WAMM Phyto will be able to continue our unprecedented work.
It’s been incredibly difficult to find a space that meets the rigors of State and City regulations and setbacks (600 ft from a school). The old Emily’s Bakery site meets all the criteria. We aren’t asking for a special use, so there should be no problem in opening.
However, the school board opposes this plan, fearing that youth would have easy access to cannabis. We appreciate this concern and that is why for 30 years we have made it our priority to safeguard youth from access. It is not difficult to do in a protected environment. No youth under 19 years of age, even with a medical card will be permitted to enter this secured and safe facility which is dedicated to serving adults.
Please support us!! Your letter is important and your support will make the Difference.
For more information: https://www.hookoutlet.com/santa-cruz
