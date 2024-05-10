Corky Lee's Asian America Fifty Years of Photographic Justice

Date:

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium

100 Larkin Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

Experience Corky Lee's Asian America at our book launch celebration! This new book features over 200 breathtaking photos celebrating the history and cultural impact of the Asian American social justice movement. Join panelists Mae M. Ngai, Fae Myenne Ng and Curtis Chin as they remember Corky Lee's legacy and discuss his impactful work reshaping narratives.



Known throughout his lifetime as the "undisputed, unofficial Asian American photographer laureate," the late photojournalist Corky Lee documented Asian American and Pacific Islander communities for fifty years, breaking the stereotype of Asian Americans as docile, passive, and, above all, foreign to this country. Corky Lee's Asian America is a stunning retrospective of his life's work-a selection of the best photographs from his vast collection, from his start in New York's Chinatown in the 1970s to his coverage of diverse Asian American communities across the country until his untimely passing in 2021.



Free