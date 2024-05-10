From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ethnic Studies in PVUSD - Community Town Hall
Date:
Monday, May 20, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Pajaro Valley for Ethnic Studies and Justice
Location Details:
Watsonville High School Cafeteria, 250 E Beach St, Watsonville
Free community event!
Register to attend our Ethnic Studies Community Town Hall for Monday, May 20 2024 from 7-9PM at Watsonville High School Cafeteria located at 250 E Beach St. Watsonville, CA 95076.
Sign up link is [http://bit.ly/pv4esj-townhall] and also is live on our Linktree.
This is a free education opportunity to create dialogue and outreach within our PVUSD community on Ethnic Studies. Have you been wanting to learn more or get involved? Do you want to engage with community about the current state of the Ethnic Studies program, the Community Responsive Education contract, and to build a community-rooted movement for justice and equity? This town hall is open to all members of our Pajaro community. Dinner is provided. We'd love to see you there. Sign up today!
*This event is community-run by PV4ESJ and not organized by the PVUSD Board.
**Spanish language version of this post coming soon.
***Please indicate on the sign-up form if you will be needing English-to-Spanish translation available during the Town Hall, we are doing our best to make it accessible and appreciate community input!
For more information: https://linktr.ee/pv4esj
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 10, 2024 1:00PM
