Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Peninsula Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Nakba Day - Economic Blockade for Rafah

Cinemark Century, 1500 N Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View
Date:
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Cinemark Century, 1500 N Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View
South Bay, this Nakba Day escalate for Gaza!

Rafah is under attack, STAND UP FIGHT BACK.

Come out May 15th (M15) for an economic blockade for Rafah in the spirit of the international A15 call to action. We call on people everywhere to join us and jam the wheels of production this Nakba Day for a liberated Palestine within our lifetime.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6xIhhJrRtt/
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 10, 2024 11:47AM
