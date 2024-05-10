Nakba Day - Economic Blockade for Rafah

Date:

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

Cinemark Century, 1500 N Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View

South Bay, this Nakba Day escalate for Gaza!



Rafah is under attack, STAND UP FIGHT BACK.



Come out May 15th (M15) for an economic blockade for Rafah in the spirit of the international A15 call to action. We call on people everywhere to join us and jam the wheels of production this Nakba Day for a liberated Palestine within our lifetime.