top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/14/2024
East Bay Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

Support Concord Renters - Pack City Council Chamber

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
n/a
Location Details:
Concord City Council Chamber, and Overflow Room
1950 Parkside Drive
Concord, CA 94519
Concord city council is to debate protections for renters of single-family homes. MAGA activists in Concord were unable to stop rent protections for multi-family housing, but they were able to stall protections on single-family homes. Instead of voting on an ordinance for single-family renter protections, council is to discuss placing single family home rental protections on the November ballot.

Despite the efforts of MAGA activists (and the California Apartment Association) protections for multi-family housing has been enacted in the city of Concord. MAGA people showed up in force. They tried to intimidate renters from speaking, and tried to quash the council vote for an ordinance. After the multi-family ordinance was approved, the same people attempted to petition for the ordinance to be delayed for a ballot vote. Their petition failed to gather enough signatures. Thus the ordinance went into effect.

The MAGA activists were successful in delaying single-family renter protections.. To appease the MAGA group, council will discuss single-family homes as a separate issue, and as a ballot measure instead of as a council ordinance.

Concord homes used to be affordable. There were homes at different price points within reach for middle class and working class people. The speculator market that increased housing prices in SF, Oakland, Berkeley et cetera spread to Concord. The housing market in Concord is seeing more homes purchased by wealthier people and corporate entities, to be used as rental housing. Concord isn't where the corporate big shots live, but rather where the support staff live, and trades-people live. More people are having to rent single-family homes, as the people with means keep driving up prices. Concord is even seeing major businesses leave, because their cubical workers can't afford the American dream in this city.

People are needed at this meeting to:
* Defend renters from MAGA intimidation and threats.
* Try to persuade council into directly passing a ordinance, not a ballot measure.
* Persuade council to draft protections that are fair and meaningful.
* Ask council to agendize a later discussion on strategies to support home ownership.
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 10, 2024 7:08AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$330.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code