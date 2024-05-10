Ceasefire Postcards Pop-Up

Date:

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Ceasefire Postcards

Location Details:

Heyma Yemeni Coffee, 1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA

In addition to writing to congressional representatives to end the genocide in Gaza, we will continue to support the UCB students' demands for divestment by writing to the Chancellor, the UC Regents and the UC President.



We are joining forces with postcards_buttons4palestine's initiative of writing to State Department officials to demand they immediately cease shipments of weapons to Israel in accordance to six U.S. human rights laws. Scripts, addresses, a list of demands, and postcards will be provided.



We encourage community members to bring stamps, as ours are limited. We will meet at the Heyma Yemeni Coffee, located at 1122 University Ave in Berkeley from 1pm to 3pm.



We must increase the pressure on elected officials to stop the genocide in Gaza and settler/IOF violence in the West Bank. Write postcards with us; call Congress from home; join local actions; sign petitions; contribute to mutual aid groups; support ngos on the ground; donate to candidates' campaigns who are calling for a ceasefire. We’re in this together for the long haul to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.

