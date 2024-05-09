From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Israel Out of Rafah - Demonstration in Monterey

Date:

Monday, May 13, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Richard Strubben

Location Details:

Monterey Conference Center plaza. Gather at the plaza in front of the Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, corner of Del Monte and Alvarado St. in Monterey, CA.





This demonstration coincides with the Panetta Institute's Lecture Series event titled “The Challenge of War in the Middle East – Will There Be Peace or More War?” from 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM. Info:



Leon Panetta – past Secretary of Defense and Director of the CIA - will moderate a panel of 4 speakers, including Tom Nides, U.S. Ambassador to Israel (2021-2023.)



Contact: Email DEMONSTRATION: Ceasefire / Israel Out of Rafah, Monday, May 13, 2024, 6 pm to 7 pm at the Monterey Conference Center plaza. Gather at the plaza in front of the Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, corner of Del Monte and Alvarado St. in Monterey, CA.This demonstration coincides with the Panetta Institute's Lecture Series event titled “The Challenge of War in the Middle East – Will There Be Peace or More War?” from 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM. Info: https://icce.sfsu.edu/panetta-lecture-series Leon Panetta – past Secretary of Defense and Director of the CIA - will moderate a panel of 4 speakers, including Tom Nides, U.S. Ambassador to Israel (2021-2023.)Contact: Email dickstrubbe [at] sbcglobal.net or call MacGregor Eddy 831.206.5043