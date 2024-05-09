From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Israel Out of Rafah - Demonstration in Monterey
Date:
Monday, May 13, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Richard Strubben
Location Details:
Monterey Conference Center plaza. Gather at the plaza in front of the Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, corner of Del Monte and Alvarado St. in Monterey, CA.
DEMONSTRATION: Ceasefire / Israel Out of Rafah, Monday, May 13, 2024, 6 pm to 7 pm at the Monterey Conference Center plaza. Gather at the plaza in front of the Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, corner of Del Monte and Alvarado St. in Monterey, CA.
This demonstration coincides with the Panetta Institute's Lecture Series event titled “The Challenge of War in the Middle East – Will There Be Peace or More War?” from 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM. Info: https://icce.sfsu.edu/panetta-lecture-series
Leon Panetta – past Secretary of Defense and Director of the CIA - will moderate a panel of 4 speakers, including Tom Nides, U.S. Ambassador to Israel (2021-2023.)
Contact: Email dickstrubbe [at] sbcglobal.net or call MacGregor Eddy 831.206.5043
