Tim Redmond: UPRISINGS, UPSTARTS, UPDATES San Francisco - Summer 2024
Sunday, May 12, 2024
9:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Speaker
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92814559714?pwd=cWU3VEdhbFUvdTNOVmVpOTFCSDJaZz09
Tim Redmond: UPRISINGS, UPSTARTS, UPDATES
San Francisco - Summer 2024
Tim Redmond, a favorite UUSF Forum speaker, will provide his usual unique perspective on the latest local, national, and international news, in particular events this summer affecting the fall election.
Many San Franciscans want to support candidates who will improve their lives by putting forth policies that tackle the city’s poverty, drug addiction and homelessness that continue unabated. Which ones will bring new solutions to these problems? Which have experience in urban management? Which have records of success? How can we determine which will best work with law enforcement agencies as they protect families and small business but who also will help them foster free speech as they monitor our protests over national and international policies?.
Tim has been a political and investigative reporter in San Francisco for more than 30 years, much of that time as editor of the Bay Guardian. He is the founder of 48hills.org blog online.
Join us for a lively Q & A and discussion on these subjects!
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
