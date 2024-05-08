New Anne Hillerman Mystery Novel: ' LOST BIRDS' kentuckywife [at] hotmail.com) by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney

From New York Times bestselling author Anne Hillerman, a thrilling and moving chapter in the Leaphorn, Chee & Manuelito series involving several emotionally complex cases that will test the detectives in different ways.

“Anne Hillerman is a star.”—J. A. Jance, New York Times bestselling author



Joe Leaphorn may be long retired from the Navajo Tribal Police, but his detective skills are still sharp, honed by his work as a private detective. His experience will be essential to solve a compelling new case: finding the birth parents of a woman who was raised by a bilagáana family but believes she is Diné based on one solid clue, an old photograph with a classic Navajo child’s blanket. Leaphorn discovers that his client’s adoption was questionable, and her adoptive family not what they seem. His quest for answers takes him to an old trading post and leads him to a deadly cache of long-buried family secrets.



As that case grows more complicated, Leaphorn receives an unexpected call from a person he met decades earlier. Cecil Bowleg’s desperation is clear in his voice, but just as he begins to explain, the call is cut off by an explosion and Cecil disappears. True to his nature, Leaphorn is determined to find the truth even as the situation grows dangerous. Investigation of the explosion falls in part to Officer Bernadette Manuelito, who discovers an unexpected link to Cecil’s missing wife.



Bernie also is involved in a troubling investigation of her own: an elderly weaver whose prize-winning sheep have been ruthlessly killed by feral dogs.



Exploring the emotionally complex issues of adoption of Indigenous children by non-native parents, Anne Hillerman delivers another thought-provoking, gripping mystery that brings to life the vivid terrain of the American Southwest, its people, and the lore and traditions that make it distinct.



ANNE HILLERMAN is the bestselling author of the Leaphorn, Chee & Manuelito series. Lost Birds is her ninth novel in the series, which was created by her father, Tony Hillerman. She lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Tucson, Arizona, and is at work on her next novel.



Mike: How will Bernie feel about having another baby in the future?



Anne : Bernie Manuelito is open to the prospect of motherhood



Mike: What made you decide to write about the dangers of roaming dogs on the Navajo Nation?



Anne: The Navajo Nation has a problem with access to spaying and neutering services for dogs because so much of the Nation is rural. There has been progress, but old-timers still remember cases of people and livestock being injured by roaming dogs.



Mike: With readers knowing that Largo has retired can

we expect to see more of his replacement ?



Anne: Yes, Captain Adakai has a role in the next book.



Mike: What inspired you to write the Lost Birds ?



Anne: I come from a family with many adopted siblings and cousins. My new stepson was adopted as are two of my closest friends. The other reason adoption is featured in the book is that the Indian Child Welfare Act, a law protecting the rights of tribes to raise children in their cultural families and traditions was recently challenged. The suit said the law discriminated against non-natives who wanted to offer these children good homes. The court upheld ICWA. I thought the idea of a person adopted before the act who is searching for her biological relatives--and believes that they are Navajo--- would make an interesting story.



Mike: Will Chee leave his current job and get a new one ?



Anne: He might or he might not.



Mike: In Chapter 17, in the abduction/ kidnapping of Louisa with her son, what inspired you to write that exciting chase scene ?



Anne: I had a lot of fun with that scene. Louisa has always been a behind- the-scenes character, so it was enjoyable to bring her to the foreground in Lost Birds. I love all the train traffic in the Gallup/Grants area of New Mexico and historic old US highway 66 runs near the tracks. So, both the rhythm of the story and the beauty of the scenery offered inspiration.



Mike: Will Darlene recover from her alcoholism and see more of her Mother in the future ?



Anne: I love Darleen and wish her the best. In the next book, she has a large role and does her job well. In terms of alcohol, and Mama, well the evidence is still being processed!



Mike: Will we be seeing more of Joe Leaphorn in your future novels ?



Anne: I don't know yet, but I really enjoyed working with Joe in this book!

