View events for the week of 5/28/2024
U.S. Environment & Forest Defense

National Day of Forest-Climate Action

Multiple Locations
original image (600x600)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
National Day of Forest-Climate Action
Location Details:
Multiple Locations
You’re invited to take part in the National Day of Forest-Climate Action on Tuesday, May 28 (the day after Memorial Day)! To sign up, email eia [at] eco-integrityalliance [dot] org!

When you think of an “emergency” in the natural world, what comes to mind? Climate emergency? Biodiversity emergency? Extinction emergency?

Ignoring all that, the U.S. Forest Service has instead declared a LOGGING “EMERGENCY,” putting almost 1 million acres of biodiverse public forests on the chopping block over the last year alone, detonating a virtual “carbon bomb” (estimated 90 tons of CO2 released per acre) while undercutting President Biden’s commitment to protect old growth National Forests.

As of March 2024, 894,898 acres across California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Washington are slated to be logged (including clearcutting and targeting mature and old growth trees) under an anti-science, taxpayer-subsidized scheme, with a goal of cutting 45 million acres (!) over the coming decades.

What’s more, western forests are at extreme risk from a resurgence of the air- and carbon-polluting “biomass” industry threatening to push us over the climate and biodiversity tipping point.

Which is why we’re inviting YOU to take part in the National Day of Forest-Climate Action on Tuesday, May 28 (the day after Memorial Day)!

Planned actions:

–Lost Sierra Forest-Climate Action Camp with Lost Sierra Forest Defense (Plumas County, California)

–Guided hike in roadless area threatened by “emergency” logging with Eco-Integrity Alliance (Douglas County, Colorado)

–Heartwood Forest Council with Heartwood (Meigs County, Ohio)

–Billboard naming politicians wasting tax dollars on fraudulent “wildfire fuel reduction” logging with Eco Advocates NW (Salem, Oregon)

-Action with Gallatin Wildlife Association (Bozeman, Montana)

-Tabling with Eco-Integrity Alliance (Utah)

[YOUR ACTION HERE!]

If your local area isn’t already covered, we urge you to plan your own LEGAL, NON-VIOLENT action, be it a protest, hike through threatened forest, wildlife survey, email/call in/lobbying day for a local politician, or anything else that sends the message that protecting forests is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect the climate.

Soon as you’ve got an action planned, be sure to email us at eia [at] eco-integrityalliance [dot] org so we can list you on the website and help you spread the word!

For the Forest,

Eco-Integrity Alliance
For more information: https://eco-integrityalliance.org/forest-c...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 7, 2024 11:48PM
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
