It has been more than 3 months (at time of writing, 95 days) since the canary was updated.

The warrant canary for Scenes from the Atlanta Forest has expired.The statement from the linked page reads, in part:"At least every 3 months, the Scenes from the Atlanta Forest crew will post a dated, PGP signed statement with recent headlines below it as such:-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----Hash: SHA512As of 2/04/2024(MM/DD/YYYY), no-one working on this project, nor the project itself has ever received a National Security Letter, an order under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, has been contacted by law enforcement, contacted by any government entity, has been served a subpoena for a Grand Jury related to this project, or any other classified request for user information. If we ever receive such a request, we would seek to let the public know."It has been more than 3 months (at time of writing, 95 days) since this statement was updated. An inquiry sent using the submissions form has not yet received a public response.The statement you are now reading does not constitute speculation or a suggestion about what may have caused the canary to expire. It's only meant to inform the public. Readers should decide for themselves what steps, if any, to take in response.