East Bay LGBTI / Queer Racial Justice

“Searching For Kapwa” Film Screening And Discussion

Date:
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center auditorium.
Inspired by the pre-colonial Filipino value kapwa, or shared identity, "Searching for Kapwa" is a feature length film that follows filmmaker Larry D. Lariosa’s quest to understand his ancestral roots and find his place in the arc of history. As a child of immigrants and a queer brown person living in polarized America, Larry’s journey unpacks the complicated history of the Philippines, and its lasting impact on the diaspora. Ultimately, the film is a densely layered exploration into what it is to be American, and the legacy of the generations we all carry within us. "Searching for Kapwa" was featured in the 2022 United States Asian America Festival, awarded the Kinship Award at the 2023 DisOrient Asian American Film Festival and was the Centerpiece feature at the 2023 San Diego Filipino Film Festival.

"Searching for Kapwa" will be preceded by an 8 minute comedy short, “Operation Prutas”, by writer/filmmaker Ara Chawdhury.
For more information: https://oacc.cc/event/searchingforkapwa/
