South Bay: Hands Off Rafah!
Friday, May 10, 2024
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Other
Free Palestine!
De Anza Park, 1150 Lime Dr, Sunnyvale
SOUTH BAY: HANDS OFF RAFAH!
Join us for a rally and march this Friday, May 10 at 5:30pm at De Anza Park in Sunnyvale. Demand an end to the siege, an end to the genocide, and a free Palestine!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6rZVV_v6XA/
