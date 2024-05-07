South Bay: Hands Off Rafah!

Date:

Friday, May 10, 2024

Time:

5:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

De Anza Park, 1150 Lime Dr, Sunnyvale

SOUTH BAY: HANDS OFF RAFAH!



Join us for a rally and march this Friday, May 10 at 5:30pm at De Anza Park in Sunnyvale. Demand an end to the siege, an end to the genocide, and a free Palestine!