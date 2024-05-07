Commemorate Al Nakba

Date:

Monday, May 13, 2024

Time:

5:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

4DC

Location Details:

City Hall, 333 90th St, Daly City

May 15th will mark the 76th anniversary of Al Nakba, which translates from Arabic as “the catastrophe.” Al Nakba refers to the Zionist entity’s violent birth - the mass displacement of over 750,000 Palestinians, the depopulation and destruction of over 500 Palestinian villages, and the ethnic cleansing of indigenous Palestinian land.



During Al Nakba, at least 15,000 Palestinians were massacred by the Zionist entity. We have seen the ongoing genocide in Gaza today not only surpass this number, but we are actively watching the continued massacre, dispossession, and forced starvation of our people live through a screen seventy-six years later.



Join us this upcoming Monday to hold space in honoring all of our martyrs in Palestine - from Al Nakba in 1948 to today in Gaza and the rest of historic Palestine.