Commemorate Al Nakba
Date:
Monday, May 13, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
4DC
Location Details:
City Hall, 333 90th St, Daly City
May 15th will mark the 76th anniversary of Al Nakba, which translates from Arabic as “the catastrophe.” Al Nakba refers to the Zionist entity’s violent birth - the mass displacement of over 750,000 Palestinians, the depopulation and destruction of over 500 Palestinian villages, and the ethnic cleansing of indigenous Palestinian land.
During Al Nakba, at least 15,000 Palestinians were massacred by the Zionist entity. We have seen the ongoing genocide in Gaza today not only surpass this number, but we are actively watching the continued massacre, dispossession, and forced starvation of our people live through a screen seventy-six years later.
Join us this upcoming Monday to hold space in honoring all of our martyrs in Palestine - from Al Nakba in 1948 to today in Gaza and the rest of historic Palestine.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6p6JDLLEDJ/
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 7, 2024 8:58AM
