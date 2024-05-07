From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ceasefire Peace Vigil Banner Drop
Date:
Friday, May 10, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, RCF, FPM
Location Details:
RIchmond, CA. San Luis Ave & Sacramento Ave, 94804
Richmond loves and stands with Palestine. Ceasefire now! End the Genocide! Divest from Israel! Bring flags!
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 7, 2024 7:20AM
