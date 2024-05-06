From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ohlone College Walk Out
Thursday, May 09, 2024
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Protest
Ohlone SJP
Ohlone Way (near the Student Store), Ohlone College, Fremont
Join us May 9th at Ohlone Way near the Student Store for a Solidarity with Gaza Protest!
We aim to provide space for those who have been silenced by their universities and want to show that the student body at Ohlone stands with Palestinian Liberation and will not tolerate Zionist Occupation!!
Come dressed out in keffiyehs and flags! See you there
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6pF7GayX8-/
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 6, 2024 10:52PM
