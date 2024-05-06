Ohlone College Walk Out

Date:

Thursday, May 09, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Ohlone SJP

Location Details:

Ohlone Way (near the Student Store), Ohlone College, Fremont

Join us May 9th at Ohlone Way near the Student Store for a Solidarity with Gaza Protest!



We aim to provide space for those who have been silenced by their universities and want to show that the student body at Ohlone stands with Palestinian Liberation and will not tolerate Zionist Occupation!!



Come dressed out in keffiyehs and flags! See you there