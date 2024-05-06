Carpenters Union Opposes Contractor Bidding on UC Santa Cruz Housing Project alex [at] alexdarocy.com) by Alex Darocy

On May 3, members of Carpenters Union Local 505 distributed information at the base of the UC Santa Cruz campus about W.E. O’Neil Construction Co., which is bidding on the 17-acre Family Student Housing development proposal slated for the East Meadow. The union is currently appealing UC Santa Cruz’s refusal to disqualify W.E. O’Neil for the construction project, claiming the company falsified the bid. “W.E. O’Neil attempted to hide the fact that a worker was killed by electrocution on a recent Los Angeles project through failed safety practices,” said Doug Chesshire of Carpenters Union Local 505 in an April press release.