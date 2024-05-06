From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Carpenters Union Opposes Contractor Bidding on UC Santa Cruz Housing Project
On May 3, members of Carpenters Union Local 505 distributed information at the base of the UC Santa Cruz campus about W.E. O’Neil Construction Co., which is bidding on the 17-acre Family Student Housing development proposal slated for the East Meadow. The union is currently appealing UC Santa Cruz’s refusal to disqualify W.E. O’Neil for the construction project, claiming the company falsified the bid. “W.E. O’Neil attempted to hide the fact that a worker was killed by electrocution on a recent Los Angeles project through failed safety practices,” said Doug Chesshire of Carpenters Union Local 505 in an April press release.
"The development and construction of student housing must never justify sacrificing a life, whether it's for students or the workers building the project," read a flyer being handed out by the union members.
"UC Santa Cruz is ignoring a worker's death on a W.E. O'Neil project in Southern California, while determining the issuance of a $140 million + contract," the flyer read.
The union is encouraging students, faculty and community members to voice their concerns by contacting UC Santa Cruz Chancellor Cynthia Larive.
A copy of the union's appeal can be found at:
W.E. O’Neil Construction Co. Unqualified to Bid on U.C. Santa Cruz Student Housing Project
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/05/03/18865769.php
More information about Carpenters Union Local 505 can be found at:
https://www.carpenters505.org/
Alex Darocy
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
