top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Indymedia Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Carpenters Union Opposes Contractor Bidding on UC Santa Cruz Housing Project

by Alex Darocy (alex [at] alexdarocy.com)
Mon, May 6, 2024 8:09PM
On May 3, members of Carpenters Union Local 505 distributed information at the base of the UC Santa Cruz campus about W.E. O’Neil Construction Co., which is bidding on the 17-acre Family Student Housing development proposal slated for the East Meadow. The union is currently appealing UC Santa Cruz’s refusal to disqualify W.E. O’Neil for the construction project, claiming the company falsified the bid. “W.E. O’Neil attempted to hide the fact that a worker was killed by electrocution on a recent Los Angeles project through failed safety practices,” said Doug Chesshire of Carpenters Union Local 505 in an April press release.
On May 3, members of Carpenters Union Local 505 distributed information at the base of the UC Santa Cruz campus about W.E. O’Neil Constru...
original image (2000x1333)
"The development and construction of student housing must never justify sacrificing a life, whether it's for students or the workers building the project," read a flyer being handed out by the union members.

"UC Santa Cruz is ignoring a worker's death on a W.E. O'Neil project in Southern California, while determining the issuance of a $140 million + contract," the flyer read.

The union is encouraging students, faculty and community members to voice their concerns by contacting UC Santa Cruz Chancellor Cynthia Larive.


A copy of the union's appeal can be found at:
W.E. O’Neil Construction Co. Unqualified to Bid on U.C. Santa Cruz Student Housing Project
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/05/03/18865769.php

More information about Carpenters Union Local 505 can be found at:
https://www.carpenters505.org/


Alex Darocy
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Carpenters Union Local 505 Member at Base of UCSC Campus
by Alex Darocy
Mon, May 6, 2024 8:09PM
sm_carpenters_union_local_505_ucsc_family_student_housing.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
§Flyer
by Alex Darocy
Mon, May 6, 2024 8:09PM
sm_carpenters_union_flyer_front.jpg
original image (1596x2000)
§Flyer
by Alex Darocy
Mon, May 6, 2024 8:09PM
sm_carpenters_union_flyer_back.jpg
original image (1620x2000)
§Judge
by Alex Darocy
Mon, May 6, 2024 8:09PM
sm_carpenters_union_local_505.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
This figure depicts a judge, but union members said people had commented throughout the day that it resembles Chancellor Larive.
§Press Release
by Alex Darocy
Mon, May 6, 2024 8:09PM
sm_press_release_carpenters_union_local_505_1.jpg
original image (1570x2000)
§Press Release
by Alex Darocy
Mon, May 6, 2024 8:09PM
sm_press_release_carpenters_union_local_505_2.jpg
original image (1573x2000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$330.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code