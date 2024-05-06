Anti-Chevron Day!

Date:

Sunday, May 19, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Piper McNulty

Location Details:

Unity Park, 1605 Ohio Ave, Richmond

Join the Richmond and Bay area communities on Sunday, May 19th from noon to 4pm for Anti-Chevron Day: A community gathering for international solidarity. We will hear from speakers and performers from communities impacted by Chevron all over the world, along with org tables, food, live music and entertainment.



Come and participate in our Bay Area contribution to this global day of action. Speakers will include Steven Donziger, lawyer for Ecuadorians against Chevron!



Interviews with Spokespeople before the event can also be arranged and would be most welcome!!



Register at bit.ly/anti-chev