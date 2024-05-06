From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Anti-Chevron Day!
Date:
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Piper McNulty
Location Details:
Unity Park, 1605 Ohio Ave, Richmond
Join the Richmond and Bay area communities on Sunday, May 19th from noon to 4pm for Anti-Chevron Day: A community gathering for international solidarity. We will hear from speakers and performers from communities impacted by Chevron all over the world, along with org tables, food, live music and entertainment.
Come and participate in our Bay Area contribution to this global day of action. Speakers will include Steven Donziger, lawyer for Ecuadorians against Chevron!
Interviews with Spokespeople before the event can also be arranged and would be most welcome!!
Register at bit.ly/anti-chev
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/anti-chev...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 6, 2024 2:40PM
