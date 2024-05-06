Walk Out for Palestine at Diablo Valley College

Date:

Tuesday, May 07, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

Diablo Valley College in the Commons, 321 Golf Club Rd, Pleasant Hill

Hi everyone please come out to this protest at Diablo Valley College. Come in solidarity and spread the word show strength in numbers. Reach out to @muskaansaiff with any questions.