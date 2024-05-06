From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Walk Out for Palestine at Diablo Valley College
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Other
Free Palestine!
Diablo Valley College in the Commons, 321 Golf Club Rd, Pleasant Hill
Hi everyone please come out to this protest at Diablo Valley College. Come in solidarity and spread the word show strength in numbers. Reach out to @muskaansaiff with any questions.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6gyzfxL42K/
