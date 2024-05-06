Soupstock 2024

Saturday, May 25, 2024

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Party/Street Party

Food Not Bombs

Duck Pond Stage, San Lorenzo Park, 137 Dakota Ave, Santa Cruz

Soupstock 2024



Free festival to celebrate 44 years of Food Not Bombs sharing food and friendship while organizing for peace and social justice.



12 noon to 4 PM

at the Duck Pond Stage in San Lorenzo Park, Santa Cruz.



Featuring the live music of: Gina René & Million 7’s Project - Lyrical I - The 77 Wonders - Dormroom Capybaras and Carabeza



Booths, Face Painting, Free Food, Arts and Craft Exhibits and much more.



Booths are free to all community groups. Admission free to all!



Call 1-800-884-1136