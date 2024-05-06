From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Soupstock 2024
Saturday, May 25, 2024
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Party/Street Party
Food Not Bombs
Duck Pond Stage, San Lorenzo Park, 137 Dakota Ave, Santa Cruz
Soupstock 2024
Free festival to celebrate 44 years of Food Not Bombs sharing food and friendship while organizing for peace and social justice.
Saturday, May 25, 2024
12 noon to 4 PM
at the Duck Pond Stage in San Lorenzo Park, Santa Cruz.
Featuring the live music of: Gina René & Million 7’s Project - Lyrical I - The 77 Wonders - Dormroom Capybaras and Carabeza
Booths, Face Painting, Free Food, Arts and Craft Exhibits and much more.
Booths are free to all community groups. Admission free to all!
Call 1-800-884-1136
For more information: https://foodnotbombs.net/
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 6, 2024 11:51AM
