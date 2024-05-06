2024 Liberation Paddle Out

Date:

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Black Surf Santa Cruz

Location Details:

Cowell Beach, Beach Street, Santa Cruz

Black Surf Santa Cruz is hosting our fourth annual Liberation Paddle Out event in commemoration of Juneteenth at Cowell Beach.



The Liberation Paddle Out is a celebration inviting both BSSC members and the general public for a day out on the ocean. The LPO is a free event and a full day of fun including:



- live DJ on the beach

- beach games & prizes

- paddle-out

- paddle-out lessons

- free equipment (while supplies last)

- delicious food

- fun with community, and more!