2024 Liberation Paddle Out
Date:
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Black Surf Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Cowell Beach, Beach Street, Santa Cruz
Black Surf Santa Cruz is hosting our fourth annual Liberation Paddle Out event in commemoration of Juneteenth at Cowell Beach.
The Liberation Paddle Out is a celebration inviting both BSSC members and the general public for a day out on the ocean. The LPO is a free event and a full day of fun including:
- live DJ on the beach
- beach games & prizes
- paddle-out
- paddle-out lessons
- free equipment (while supplies last)
- delicious food
- fun with community, and more!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7726675449...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 6, 2024 9:21AM
