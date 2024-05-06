From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Defend Berkeley Schools (rally)
Date:
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Berkeley Families for Collective Liberation
Location Details:
Old City Hall, 2134 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Berkeley CA 94703
We reject McCarthy-era Congressional witch hunts.
We demand an end to the targeting of anti-war protesters and anti-racist education.
We stand with Berkeley educators and students.
We demand an end to the targeting of anti-war protesters and anti-racist education.
We stand with Berkeley educators and students.
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 6, 2024 8:55AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network