Protest Blinken at RSA Conference 2024
Date:
Monday, May 06, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
RLB
Location Details:
Moscone Center: 747 Howard Street, San Francisco
State Department Press Release:
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver a keynote address at RSA Conference (RSAC) 2024 in San Francisco, California at 3:50 p.m. PDT on Monday, May 6, 2024. The keynote will mark the release of the International Cyberspace and Digital Policy Strategy, highlighting technology’s transformative impact on foreign policy and the U.S. vision towards an innovative, secure, and rights-respecting digital future."
Join us in protesting Blinken and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
Let Gaza Live
Stop the Genocide
Free Palestine!
