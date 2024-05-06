Protest Blinken at RSA Conference 2024

Date:

Monday, May 06, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

RLB

Location Details:

Moscone Center: 747 Howard Street, San Francisco

State Department Press Release:

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver a keynote address at RSA Conference (RSAC) 2024 in San Francisco, California at 3:50 p.m. PDT on Monday, May 6, 2024. The keynote will mark the release of the International Cyberspace and Digital Policy Strategy, highlighting technology’s transformative impact on foreign policy and the U.S. vision towards an innovative, secure, and rights-respecting digital future."



Join us in protesting Blinken and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Let Gaza Live

Stop the Genocide

Free Palestine!