Palestine
Palestine
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Education & Student Activism

Virtual Event: Campus Revolt! Codepink Congress Capitol Calling Party

Date:
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.codepink.org/cpc507
Join CODEPINK Congress as we educate, activate and mobilize for peace legislation!

As Israel cordons off Rafah to bomb more civilians–with over a million trapped in the southern end of Gaza, US police surround college encampments from one end of this country to another, arresting thousands of students protesting genocide, even shooting rubber bullets at UCLA protesters to send dozens to the hospital.

This time the revolution is being televised at an estimated 200 colleges in the US–others in Britain and Canada–live streaming their demands for universities to disclose, divest and demilitarize their stock holdings in Israel and war profiteers–Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, General Dynamics, Elbit Systems–to evict the war profiteers from campus.

Join us as we elevate the student protest movement under attack from thugs with metal poles and chemical sprays, from police who either fail to protect or also attack student resisters, from an Israel lobby that targets progressive lawmakers, from a President who makes it sound as though the peaceful protesters are the problem, and from a Congress that fuels genocide with another $26 billion in arms to Israel and passes legislation in the House to criminalize anti-Zionist speech.

All power to our youth on the front lines!

Featured Guests:
Nour: a Palestinian, coordinates CODEPINK’s Palestine campaign that offers a toolkit for petitions, ceasefire resolutions, film recommendations for teach-in’s and more.. A graduate from DePaul University in Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in international studies, Nour has been organizing with campus protesters in Chicago and providing support nationwide with letter-writing campaigns to back up student demands for university divestment from corporations profiting from Israel’s genocide.

Moataz Salim: a PhD student in clinical psychology at George Washington University whose family is from Gaza, has been an organizer of the encampment at GWU that began on April 25. Before that, he had been joining CODEPINK in Congress almost every day for the past 3 months, pushing for a ceasefire and no more weapons to Israel.

Julia Norman: a MA student at American University studying Global Environmental Policy, and the new DC Coordinator for CODEPINK. She joins CODEPINK each day lobbying in Congress and spends her free time at the ongoing protest outside the Israeli Embassy.
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 5, 2024 1:27PM
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
