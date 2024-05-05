From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Book Talk on Confronting White Christian Nationalism w/ author Rev Dr Pamela Cooper-White
Date:
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Multiple faith & racial justice groups
Location Details:
St Mark's Episcopal Church
600 Colorado Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Accessibility: Venue is wheelchair accessible; closed captioning will be available.
600 Colorado Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Accessibility: Venue is wheelchair accessible; closed captioning will be available.
CONFRONTING WHITE CHRISTIAN NATIONALISM
BOOK TALK: "The Psychology of White Christian Nationalism: Why People are Drawn In and How to Talk Across the Divide."
Speaker: Reverend Dr. Pamela Cooper-White, author
Wednesday, May 8 at 7 - 9 PM PT
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/confronting-christian-nationalism-tickets-873541093927
Accessibility: Venue is wheelchair accessible; closed captioning will be available.
Parking: Ample parking behind the church.
Questions: Please email beloved_community [at] saint-marks.com
Rev. Dr. Cooper-White is an Episcopal priest and clinical psychologist and retired Christine Brooks Johnson Professor of Psychology and Religion at Union Theological Seminary. A prolific author, Dr. Cooper-White will speak on the topic of her recent book, "The Psychology of White Christian Nationalism: Why People are Drawn In and How to Talk Across the Divide." Dr. Cooper-White's book will be available for purchase and signing following the event.
Our nation continues to combat racial inequality in 2024, 60 years after the passage of the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act. Saint Mark's Episcopal Church in Palo Alto invites the wider community to a speaker series, “Community, Faith, and Racial Justice,” that explores the role of Christianity, including the current white Christian Nationalist movement, in this injustice and seeks to define a path toward racial justice, healing, and reconciliation.
Bay Area community members who want to learn more about this critical topic and how they can help enact change locally will benefit from hearing the experiences, perspectives, and ideas of the renowned authors featured in this series.
HOST: St Mark's Episcopal Church - Community, Faith, and Racial Justice Series,
along with co-sponsors:
American Muslim Voice Foundation • First Congregational Church of Palo Alto UCC • First Presbyterian Church Palo Alto • Multifaith Voices for Peace and Justice • Peninsula Solidarity Cohort • Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Saratoga • Saint Jude’s Episcopal Church, Cupertino • Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, Burlingame • Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, Sunnyvale • Saint Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Mountain View • Showing Up for Racial Justice @Sacred Heart • Stanford Canterbury • Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, San Jose • Trinity Episcopal Church, Menlo Park • Unitarian Universalist Church of Palo Alto • University Lutheran Church at Stanford
- - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Future speakers include:
https://saint-marks.com/event/speaker-series-community-faith-and-racial-justice/
September 18, 2024, 7:00 PM: Challenging Segregation with Just Action
Ms. Leah Rothstein is a community organizer and the co-author, with Richard Rothstein, of Just Action: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted under the Color of Law. She will speak on actions that communities can take to restore housing rights and access to people of color who have been excluded from the financial benefits of home ownership, access to good public schools, more protected environments, and better community services.
BOOK TALK: "The Psychology of White Christian Nationalism: Why People are Drawn In and How to Talk Across the Divide."
Speaker: Reverend Dr. Pamela Cooper-White, author
Wednesday, May 8 at 7 - 9 PM PT
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/confronting-christian-nationalism-tickets-873541093927
Accessibility: Venue is wheelchair accessible; closed captioning will be available.
Parking: Ample parking behind the church.
Questions: Please email beloved_community [at] saint-marks.com
Rev. Dr. Cooper-White is an Episcopal priest and clinical psychologist and retired Christine Brooks Johnson Professor of Psychology and Religion at Union Theological Seminary. A prolific author, Dr. Cooper-White will speak on the topic of her recent book, "The Psychology of White Christian Nationalism: Why People are Drawn In and How to Talk Across the Divide." Dr. Cooper-White's book will be available for purchase and signing following the event.
Our nation continues to combat racial inequality in 2024, 60 years after the passage of the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act. Saint Mark's Episcopal Church in Palo Alto invites the wider community to a speaker series, “Community, Faith, and Racial Justice,” that explores the role of Christianity, including the current white Christian Nationalist movement, in this injustice and seeks to define a path toward racial justice, healing, and reconciliation.
Bay Area community members who want to learn more about this critical topic and how they can help enact change locally will benefit from hearing the experiences, perspectives, and ideas of the renowned authors featured in this series.
HOST: St Mark's Episcopal Church - Community, Faith, and Racial Justice Series,
along with co-sponsors:
American Muslim Voice Foundation • First Congregational Church of Palo Alto UCC • First Presbyterian Church Palo Alto • Multifaith Voices for Peace and Justice • Peninsula Solidarity Cohort • Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Saratoga • Saint Jude’s Episcopal Church, Cupertino • Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, Burlingame • Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, Sunnyvale • Saint Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Mountain View • Showing Up for Racial Justice @Sacred Heart • Stanford Canterbury • Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, San Jose • Trinity Episcopal Church, Menlo Park • Unitarian Universalist Church of Palo Alto • University Lutheran Church at Stanford
- - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Future speakers include:
https://saint-marks.com/event/speaker-series-community-faith-and-racial-justice/
September 18, 2024, 7:00 PM: Challenging Segregation with Just Action
Ms. Leah Rothstein is a community organizer and the co-author, with Richard Rothstein, of Just Action: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted under the Color of Law. She will speak on actions that communities can take to restore housing rights and access to people of color who have been excluded from the financial benefits of home ownership, access to good public schools, more protected environments, and better community services.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/confronting-c...
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 5, 2024 12:33PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network