Virtual Training: How community can protect student Gaza solidarity encampments

Date:

Monday, May 06, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom (Registration link is below)

With ingenuity, creativity, and bravery, students at 150 universities are shaking empire, bringing the demand to #StopArmingIsrael and end Israel’s genocide from the Congressional hearing room to the university green. Community has a critical role to play to physically protect students, put eyes on cops to raise the reputational cost of repression, and sustain these divestment campaigns until victory. For Palestinians sheltering in Rafah under ongoing bombing and threat of ground invasion, and for Palestinian young people risking their futures here in the US to end the genocide, we must increase our skills to support student Gaza solidarity encampments.



Join USCPR on Monday, May 6, 4-5:30pm PT on Zoom for a training geared at non-student community supporters of encampment protests where we’ll learn practical skills from the Ruckus Society direct action training institute & DMV De-escalation Collective:



1️⃣ Learn about **mass mobilization techniques and communication platforms**

2️⃣ Practice **de-escalation skills** to deal with the threat of Zionist attackers

3️⃣ Take immediate **action when cops start arresting students**