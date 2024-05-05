No Mas Muertes Fundraiser for Humanitarian Efforts on Mexico - U.S. Border

Date:

Friday, May 10, 2024

Time:

7:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

SubRosa Community Space

Location Details:

SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz

Mark your calendars for Friday May 10th for this variety show at SubRosa community space! night of stories, poems, songs and art all in the name of border justice and migrant solidarity! @nomoredeaths_nomasmuertes



Doors 7pm & event 7:30pm // $10-$20 at door - notaflof! // all-ages // dry space // safe(r) space // anti-capitalist space // respect the space and each other!



—@@@@@—



SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space



And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub