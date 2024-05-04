From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Students and faculty protest the war against Palestine at Cal State University Fresno
Two hundred turned out for a sit-in for Palestine at Cal State University Fresno on Wednesday, May 1. The event lasted several hours and was peaceful.
