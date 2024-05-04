From the Open-Publishing Calendar
CSU Stan Palestine Solidarity Protest
Date:
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
University Quad, California State University, Stanislaus
ATTENTION STAN STATE WARRIORS 🚨🚨
Join us on Wednesday, May 15th at 8:00 AM at the quad to show solidarity with Palestine and other campuses across the world! Free Palestine ✊🏽
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6U9YPWrHv7/
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 4, 2024 5:57PM
