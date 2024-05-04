CSU Stan Palestine Solidarity Protest

Date:

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Time:

8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

University Quad, California State University, Stanislaus

ATTENTION STAN STATE WARRIORS 🚨🚨



Join us on Wednesday, May 15th at 8:00 AM at the quad to show solidarity with Palestine and other campuses across the world! Free Palestine ✊🏽