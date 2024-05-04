From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Hands Off Rafah ! Rally for Free Palestine with Mega Mouth Rebels

Date:

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Hank Pellissier

Location Details:

Ferry Building Plaza -- Market & Embarcadero - in front of the Ferry Building - 1 Embarcadero





Rally for Free Palestine by Mega Mouth Rebels



special guests - Flyaway Productions (dance troupe)



Chants! Art! Noise! Games! Angry Speeches!

Palestinian History Quiz with Watermelon Prize

Tomato Tossing at BiBi Netanyahu Effigy



We share our 8 Megaphones, 6 Air Horns, 5 soccer trumpets, 20 whistles



