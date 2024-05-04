From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Hands Off Rafah ! Rally for Free Palestine with Mega Mouth Rebels
Date:
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellissier
Location Details:
Ferry Building Plaza -- Market & Embarcadero - in front of the Ferry Building - 1 Embarcadero
Hands Off Rafah !
Rally for Free Palestine by Mega Mouth Rebels
special guests - Flyaway Productions (dance troupe)
Chants! Art! Noise! Games! Angry Speeches!
Palestinian History Quiz with Watermelon Prize
Tomato Tossing at BiBi Netanyahu Effigy
We share our 8 Megaphones, 6 Air Horns, 5 soccer trumpets, 20 whistles
megamouthrebels [at] gmail.com / 415 309 3505 / https://megamouthrebels.org
Rally for Free Palestine by Mega Mouth Rebels
special guests - Flyaway Productions (dance troupe)
Chants! Art! Noise! Games! Angry Speeches!
Palestinian History Quiz with Watermelon Prize
Tomato Tossing at BiBi Netanyahu Effigy
We share our 8 Megaphones, 6 Air Horns, 5 soccer trumpets, 20 whistles
megamouthrebels [at] gmail.com / 415 309 3505 / https://megamouthrebels.org
For more information: https://megamouthrebels.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 4, 2024 5:42PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network