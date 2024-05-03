From the Open-Publishing Calendar
CSUMB: All Out for Palestine
Date:
Monday, May 06, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Abolitionist & Decolonial Learning Collective
Location Details:
Main Quad, California State University, Monterey Bay
Students should be able to protest against universities investing in a genocide WITHOUT repression, silencing, and retaliation.
ADLC is putting together a (basically) all day rally to show solidarity with other campuses across the nation in the shared fight for a free Palestine🇵🇸:
🗓️May 6th, Monday
⏰12:00PM until 6:00PM
📍Main Quad
‼️AN ITINERARY WILL BE POSTED IN THE COMING DAYS PLEASE KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR THAT AS WELL!
Lots of fun activities planned: a teach-in, a Q and A, other demonstrations..☝️😗
❗️We also know this is a little last minute but we hope to catch a lot of supporting students out there. Please let us know if there are any questions or concerns regarding this event.
⚠️🐷 As always, we want to alert you of the increasing amount of policing that is happening, and remind you that it is important to put your safety first. Please take this into consideration before attending these events and as always, here are our demonstration safety guidelines:
- Stick together (grab a buddy!)
- Wear masks
- Dress anonymously
- Disable phone biometrics
- Be aware of police and other dangerous presence
- Be sure to let us know if said presence
- Keep each other in the loop about the steps of escalation
- DO NOT TALK TO COPS!!!!!!!
- Be smart, let’s not give admin ammo to use against us
- Remember what the shared cause of this action is!
- Lastly, HAVE FUN and talk to your fellow comrades; we’re here for each other!
***If you feel unsafe, you are allowed to leave! Take care of yourself! Support as much as you’re able to!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6hx6JvxhpK/
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 3, 2024 7:55PM
