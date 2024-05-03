UC Merced Rally for Gaza

Date:

Wednesday, May 08, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

SJP at UC Merced

Location Details:

University Plaza, UC Merced

SPREAD THE WORD! As students of the University of California, we condemn the UC's complicity in settler colonialism and genocide against the Palestinian people. Join us on May 8 at 10am for our first demonstration before the upcoming regents meeting here at UC Merced!



Antisemitism and hate speech will not be tolerated.