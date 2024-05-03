From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UC Merced Rally for Gaza
Date:
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
SJP at UC Merced
Location Details:
University Plaza, UC Merced
SPREAD THE WORD! As students of the University of California, we condemn the UC's complicity in settler colonialism and genocide against the Palestinian people. Join us on May 8 at 10am for our first demonstration before the upcoming regents meeting here at UC Merced!
Antisemitism and hate speech will not be tolerated.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6hQRmdSGG6/
