Build the March against Genocide on the West Coast
Date:
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Solidarity SF Bay
Email:
Location Details:
on zoom (see registration link)
Build the March against Genocide on the West Coast
It is time for those of us whose history is rooted in settler colonialism to turn our backs on the ruling class and unite with with the African and oppressed peoples of the world fighting for a future without war, genocide and colonialism. Drop the charges against the Uhuru 3, Hands Off Africa, Free Leonard Peltier and All Political Prisoners and Free Palestine!
Join the work we've begun to build events in marches in the Puget Sound regional in Washington and in the San Francisco Bay Area in Northern California in October.
Register for the May 16th Western Regional Meeting to Build the March Against Genocide here: https://tinyurl.com/marchagainstgenocidewest
For more info, email oakland [at] uhurusolidarity.org
For more information: https://tinyurl.com/marchagainstgenocidewest
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 3, 2024 12:13PM
