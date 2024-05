On Thursday, May 9th and May 23rd at 7pm we will holding our local SF Bay Area Organizing meetings to build our March against Genocide on October 19th in Oakland, California.It is time for those of us whose history is rooted in settler colonialism to turn our backs on the ruling class and unite with with the African and oppressed peoples of the world fighting for a future without war, genocide and colonialism. Drop the charges against the Uhuru 3, Hands Off Africa, Free Leonard Peltier and All Political Prisoners and Free Palestine!Join the work we've begun to build the March against Genocide on Saturday, October 19th in San Francisco Bay Area in Northern California in October.Register at https://tinyurl.com/marchagainstgenocideoakland for May 9thand at https://tinyurl.com/marchagainstgenocideoakland2 for May 23rd.