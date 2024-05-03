top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/5/2024
Peninsula Environment & Forest Defense LGBTI / Queer

#QueerIsNatural: Queer Ecology & Biodiversity in Nature w/ POST

Online event: https://openspacetrust.org/event/queer-is-natural-online-event/
original image (445x509)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST)
Location Details:
Online event: https://openspacetrust.org/event/queer-is-natural-online-event/
Webinar on Wednesday, June 5 at 7 - 8pm PDT

In the lush garden of nature, queerness blooms like a fabulous flower. It flips the script on traditional narratives of what’s natural, rewriting them with extra flair. 💫

🌈 Did you know scientists have observed queerness in over 1500 species (and not just in captivity!)?

Join Megan Nguyen (they/she) at POST and Dr. Christine Wilkinson, a renowned conservation scientist, science communicator, and National Geographic Explorer, as we delve into the complexities of queerness in nature. This event celebrates June LGBTQ+ Pride Month and the beauty of diversity in nature. 🌿

What you’ll learn at this online event:

🔍Discover what “queer” means in nature and how it challenges binary norms. We’ll take a mini deep dive into queer ecology before learning about species examples.

🌟 Learn about captivating vignettes of queer behavior in different taxa (like the difference between mammals and fish), unraveling the mysteries behind why certain behaviors and life histories have evolved. This will be the main focus of the presentation.

🏳️‍🌈Find out the buzz with #QueerIsNatural and why it matters to us humans. From navigating book bans to reshaping equity and policies, we’ll unpack why this movement has stirred up so much enthusiasm and its implications for society.

Content Warning: This event will contain ample discussion of sexual behavior in the (non-human) animal kingdom. Some information may be deemed “PG-13”. Viewer discretion is advised.

🌈 Explore the colorful world of nature with “Queer is Natural”! Join Megan and Dr. Christine Wilkinson virtually on June 5th at 7PM as we dive into the fascinating phenomenon of queerness in the animal kingdom. To be perfectly queer (pun intended), this event is a must for anyone curious about the natural world and its queer connections.

Register today to secure your spot. See you there!
For more information: https://openspacetrust.org/event/queer-is-...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 3, 2024 9:33AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code