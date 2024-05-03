#QueerIsNatural: Queer Ecology & Biodiversity in Nature w/ POST

Date:

Wednesday, June 05, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST)

Location Details:

Webinar on Wednesday, June 5 at 7 - 8pm PDT



In the lush garden of nature, queerness blooms like a fabulous flower. It flips the script on traditional narratives of what’s natural, rewriting them with extra flair. 💫



🌈 Did you know scientists have observed queerness in over 1500 species (and not just in captivity!)?



Join Megan Nguyen (they/she) at POST and Dr. Christine Wilkinson, a renowned conservation scientist, science communicator, and National Geographic Explorer, as we delve into the complexities of queerness in nature. This event celebrates June LGBTQ+ Pride Month and the beauty of diversity in nature. 🌿



What you’ll learn at this online event:



🔍Discover what “queer” means in nature and how it challenges binary norms. We’ll take a mini deep dive into queer ecology before learning about species examples.



🌟 Learn about captivating vignettes of queer behavior in different taxa (like the difference between mammals and fish), unraveling the mysteries behind why certain behaviors and life histories have evolved. This will be the main focus of the presentation.



🏳️‍🌈Find out the buzz with #QueerIsNatural and why it matters to us humans. From navigating book bans to reshaping equity and policies, we’ll unpack why this movement has stirred up so much enthusiasm and its implications for society.



Content Warning: This event will contain ample discussion of sexual behavior in the (non-human) animal kingdom. Some information may be deemed “PG-13”. Viewer discretion is advised.



🌈 Explore the colorful world of nature with “Queer is Natural”! Join Megan and Dr. Christine Wilkinson virtually on June 5th at 7PM as we dive into the fascinating phenomenon of queerness in the animal kingdom. To be perfectly queer (pun intended), this event is a must for anyone curious about the natural world and its queer connections.



Register today to secure your spot. See you there!