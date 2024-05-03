From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
For Gaza, With Love
Date:
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Quarry, UC Santa Cruz
Join us this upcoming Sunday where we will be standing in solidarity with each other and for those affected by the ongoing genocide in Palestine, and engage with one another on how our various communities’ histories should build solidarity.
Prepare for an afternoon of interactive and informative activities, discussion, student vendors, music, dance, food and more!
We have since moved our event to the Quarry where we will be joining those at the encampment to be in solidarity with them. Because of this change in location, we will not be making this a ticketed event nor will we be directly collecting funds. Information about organizations and families to directly donate to will be provided!
We can’t wait to be in community with you all soon!
Prepare for an afternoon of interactive and informative activities, discussion, student vendors, music, dance, food and more!
We have since moved our event to the Quarry where we will be joining those at the encampment to be in solidarity with them. Because of this change in location, we will not be making this a ticketed event nor will we be directly collecting funds. Information about organizations and families to directly donate to will be provided!
We can’t wait to be in community with you all soon!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6fBFiLPMIA/
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 3, 2024 9:21AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network