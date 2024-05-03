For Gaza, With Love

Date:

Sunday, May 05, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

Quarry, UC Santa Cruz

Join us this upcoming Sunday where we will be standing in solidarity with each other and for those affected by the ongoing genocide in Palestine, and engage with one another on how our various communities’ histories should build solidarity.



Prepare for an afternoon of interactive and informative activities, discussion, student vendors, music, dance, food and more!



We have since moved our event to the Quarry where we will be joining those at the encampment to be in solidarity with them. Because of this change in location, we will not be making this a ticketed event nor will we be directly collecting funds. Information about organizations and families to directly donate to will be provided!



We can’t wait to be in community with you all soon!