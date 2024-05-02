Human Rights and Justice Campaign

Date:

Thursday, May 30, 2024

Time:

12:45 PM - 1:45 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Lovetta Tugbeh

Location Details:

Virtual Event

Empowering Voices for Justice: Join Us in Standing Up for War Victims in Liberia



We are thrilled to announce our upcoming human rights and justice campaign virtual event dedicated to supporting the war victims of Liberia. This virtual event aims to shed light on the struggles faced by those affected by war and advocate for their rights to justice and support. RVSP by calling 925-727-8291



Date: May 30, 2024

Time:12PM-1PM

Location:Virtual