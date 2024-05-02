From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Human Rights and Justice Campaign
Date:
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Time:
12:45 PM - 1:45 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Lovetta Tugbeh
Location Details:
Virtual Event
Empowering Voices for Justice: Join Us in Standing Up for War Victims in Liberia
We are thrilled to announce our upcoming human rights and justice campaign virtual event dedicated to supporting the war victims of Liberia. This virtual event aims to shed light on the struggles faced by those affected by war and advocate for their rights to justice and support. RVSP by calling 925-727-8291
Date: May 30, 2024
Time:12PM-1PM
Location:Virtual
We are thrilled to announce our upcoming human rights and justice campaign virtual event dedicated to supporting the war victims of Liberia. This virtual event aims to shed light on the struggles faced by those affected by war and advocate for their rights to justice and support. RVSP by calling 925-727-8291
Date: May 30, 2024
Time:12PM-1PM
Location:Virtual
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 2, 2024 11:57PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network