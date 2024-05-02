From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Seismic Retro-Fashion: A DIY Fashion Show benefiting the SF Tenants Union
Date:
Friday, May 17, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
SF Tenants Union
Location Details:
3158 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110-4504
Seismic Retro-Fashion Strut for Solidarity
A DIY Fashion Show benefiting the SF Tenants Union
Friday May 17 at El Rio at 3158 Mission St
5-8pm
Ages 21+
Grab those gogo boots and get ready for SEISMIC RETROFASHION, a ball-style DIY fashion show benefiting the SF Tenants Union!
Hosted by the inimitable Sara Shortt and judged by a panel of housing heroes, the event will include FREE TAMALE DINNER, DJ sets, and the event of the evening: performers strutting for solidarity down the catwalk showcasing DIY lewks. Vote for your favorites but make sure to arrive early for the kiki so you can get tamales while they're hot! A percentage of drink sales before 7pm will be donated to the SF Tenants Union!
Categories include: “Best Housing-Inspired Look”, “Punniest, "Best Overall”, “People’s Champion” and more!
Apply to Be in the Show here: https://docs.google.com/forms/u/2/d/e/1FAIpQLScpTJQ2ygznjtbaPyt-LWaI6VlGXRdr4lB5B0WOGxpDkQnaXA/viewform
Solicite ser participante del desfile de moda: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf6sF9ChRVb_SZkma1TaB14kLnpc6-FJ4KRdX2euvunmuiRQQ/viewform
About SFTU
For over 50 years, the SF Tenants Union has been fighting for renters. Through counseling services and the distribution of the Tenants Rights handbook, the SFTU has educated thousands of San Francisco renters on their rights under local, state and federal law. As the only tenant counseling organization in San Francisco that can endorse politicians and engage in electoral activities, the SFTU organizes tenants to support pro-renter candidates or oppose anti-renter politicians.
About the Venue and Accessibility
El Rio is a bar and event space. All participants and attendees must be 21 or older. Wheelchair accessible. The event will primarily take place in the indoor event space, with patio access for all attendees. One wall will be entirely open for increased airflow. Masking is optional but encouraged.
A DIY Fashion Show benefiting the SF Tenants Union
Friday May 17 at El Rio at 3158 Mission St
5-8pm
Ages 21+
Grab those gogo boots and get ready for SEISMIC RETROFASHION, a ball-style DIY fashion show benefiting the SF Tenants Union!
Hosted by the inimitable Sara Shortt and judged by a panel of housing heroes, the event will include FREE TAMALE DINNER, DJ sets, and the event of the evening: performers strutting for solidarity down the catwalk showcasing DIY lewks. Vote for your favorites but make sure to arrive early for the kiki so you can get tamales while they're hot! A percentage of drink sales before 7pm will be donated to the SF Tenants Union!
Categories include: “Best Housing-Inspired Look”, “Punniest, "Best Overall”, “People’s Champion” and more!
Apply to Be in the Show here: https://docs.google.com/forms/u/2/d/e/1FAIpQLScpTJQ2ygznjtbaPyt-LWaI6VlGXRdr4lB5B0WOGxpDkQnaXA/viewform
Solicite ser participante del desfile de moda: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf6sF9ChRVb_SZkma1TaB14kLnpc6-FJ4KRdX2euvunmuiRQQ/viewform
About SFTU
For over 50 years, the SF Tenants Union has been fighting for renters. Through counseling services and the distribution of the Tenants Rights handbook, the SFTU has educated thousands of San Francisco renters on their rights under local, state and federal law. As the only tenant counseling organization in San Francisco that can endorse politicians and engage in electoral activities, the SFTU organizes tenants to support pro-renter candidates or oppose anti-renter politicians.
About the Venue and Accessibility
El Rio is a bar and event space. All participants and attendees must be 21 or older. Wheelchair accessible. The event will primarily take place in the indoor event space, with patio access for all attendees. One wall will be entirely open for increased airflow. Masking is optional but encouraged.
For more information: https://events.humanitix.com/seismic-retro...
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 2, 2024 6:48PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network