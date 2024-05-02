From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"Bad Faith": Christian Nationalism's Threat to Democracy Film & Panel: Peter Coyote & more
Date:
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Wake Up Sonoma
Location Details:
Sebastiani Theatre
476 1st Street East
Sonoma, CA 95476
Join a screening of the new documentary, "Bad Faith: Christian Nationalism's Unholy War on Democracy."
This film exposes how Christian Nationalism has become the most powerful anti-democratic force in America. Leaders join forces to defend our country from the march to fascism, but American citizens seem unaware of the threat.
Date & time: Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM PT
Location: Sebastiani Theatre, 476 1st Street East, Sonoma, CA 95476
Tickets $10 or donation: https://mynorthbaytickets.com/events/bad-faith-movie-screening-5-28-2024
Host: Wake Up Sonoma
PANEL: There will be a 45-minute Q&A immediately following the film.
The panel includes::
--Stephen Ujlaki,- Producer/Writer/Director of Bad Faith. He has produced over 30 films and documentaries.
--Anne Nelson who is featured as an expert in the film, and Peter Coyote who narrated the film. She is an award winning author, journalist and screenwriter.
--Peter Coyote - Actor/Writer - has performed as an actor in over 160 films for theaters and TV. He is a double Emmy-Award winning narrator of over 50 documentary films. He is also an ordained Zen Buddhist priest and transmitted teacher working with his students in Wild Dog Sargha.
The panel will be moderated by Local Reverand Dr Curran Reichert of the Sonoma Valley First Congregational Church UCC. She holds a Master of Divinity from Pacific School of Religion, and Doctor of Ministry n Organizational Development from Chicago Theological Seminary.
ABOUT: "Bad Faith: Christian Nationalism's Unholy War on Democracy"
https://www.badfaithdocumentary.com/about
Trailer: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt21247172/
FROM WEBSITE: On January 6, 2021, Americans witnessed an attack on the U.S. Capitol without precedent in our history. Armed militiamen and QAnon followers made headlines, but amongst them were a sea of crosses and Christian flags, rosaries and “Jesus Saves” signs.
What motivated so many Christians to participate in this violent assault?
BAD FAITH is a feature-length documentary that explores the dangerous rise of Christian Nationalism in the United States. Part archival chronicle, part exposé, the film reveals the secretive political machinery that has relentlessly sought to weaken and destroy American democracy in order to promote its authoritarian vision.
Our cast includes religious leaders, historians, investigative journalists, state senators, political activists, sociologists, and a former high-ranking member of the Trump administration. They will guide us on a revelatory journey into why our nation is so divided and how it got there. Several have dedicated their lives to challenging Christian Nationalism’s theocratic vision for America and the film chronicles their actions.
The film also reveals the man who created the machinery, PAUL WEYRICH, the theocratic zealot and masterful political strategist who has until now escaped the glare of history’s spotlight.
For more information: https://www.badfaithdocumentary.com
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 2, 2024 3:51PM
