top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine Central Valley Anti-War Education & Student Activism

Sit-in at CSU-Fresno to Stop Genocide in Gaza

by Mike Rhodes
Thu, May 2, 2024 2:19PM
A sit-in was held in Fresno to protest U.S. genocidal policy in Israel/Gaza.
Photo from the sit-in at CSU-Fresno on May 1. All photos by Mike Rhodes
original image (4496x3000)
Students at CSU-Fresno held a sit-in on campus to focus attention on the genocide taking place in Gaza and to call for an immediate end to the war. Over 150 students, faculty and community supporters joined as students on campuses across the country are protesting US policy in Palestine, Gaza and Israel.

Loud chanting could be heard on campus. "No justice no peace, hands off the Middle East. Occupation is a crime, from Fresno to Palestine. Free free free Palestine, free free free Gaza."

Hineen, who did not want to give her last name, helped organize this sit-in and is with the campus group Students for Palestine Liberation. Hineen said "we are here to stand in solidarity with Palestine. We are here because of the ongoing genocide against people in Gaza and the violence they are facing in the West Bank. Ultimately our goal here is for a free Palestine, we want liberation and I feel we have the power to do so."

John Beynon, professor of English and president of the California Faculty Association at CSU-Fresno, said he was there "because it is really important that we support our students. Given what we are seeing all around the country we are seeing a lot of bravery, a lot of courage on the part of students." Beynon went on to compare this sit-in with the anti-war demonstrations that took place on campus in 1968.

There was no visible police presence at the sit-in, which took place in the Free Speech area on campus. There was one person who came late that was covered with an Israeli flag, a person with a Trump mask who had several video cameras attached to his body and right wing Proud Boy Josh Fulfer who shot video of the crowd.

Will there be further anti-war demonstrations at CSU-Fresno? Hineen said we will just have to wait and see.
For more information: https://youtu.be/Dx6XPzaGa10
§Photo 2
by Mike Rhodes
Thu, May 2, 2024 2:19PM
Photo from the sit-in at CSU-Fresno on May 1
original image (4496x3000)
Cease Fire Now!
https://youtu.be/Dx6XPzaGa10
§Photo 3
by Mike Rhodes
Thu, May 2, 2024 2:19PM
Photo from the sit-in at CSU-Fresno on May 1
original image (4496x3000)
Some of the CSU-Fresno students involved in the sit-in.
https://youtu.be/Dx6XPzaGa10
§Photo 4
by Mike Rhodes
Thu, May 2, 2024 2:19PM
Photo from the sit-in at CSU-Fresno on May 1
original image (4496x3000)
Hineen speaking out during the protest. She did not want to give her last name, fearing right wing thugs would harass her.
https://youtu.be/Dx6XPzaGa10
§Photo 5
by Mike Rhodes
Thu, May 2, 2024 2:19PM
Photo from the sit-in at CSU-Fresno on May 1
original image (4496x3000)
CSU-Fresno faculty came out in support.
https://youtu.be/Dx6XPzaGa10
§Photo 6
by Mike Rhodes
Thu, May 2, 2024 2:19PM
Photo from the sit-in at CSU-Fresno on May 1
original image (4496x3000)
Making more signs during the sit-in.
https://youtu.be/Dx6XPzaGa10
§Photo 7
by Mike Rhodes
Thu, May 2, 2024 2:19PM
Photo from the sit-in at CSU-Fresno on May 1
original image (4496x3000)
Free Palestine!
https://youtu.be/Dx6XPzaGa10
§Photo 8
by Mike Rhodes
Thu, May 2, 2024 2:19PM
Photo from the sit-in at CSU-Fresno on May 1
original image (4496x3000)
Some of the students protesting at the sit-in.
https://youtu.be/Dx6XPzaGa10
§Photo 9
by Mike Rhodes
Thu, May 2, 2024 2:19PM
Photo from the sit-in at CSU-Fresno on May 1
original image (4496x3000)
This shows the size of the crowd at one point during the sit-in. A lot of students came and went during the event.
https://youtu.be/Dx6XPzaGa10
§Photo 10
by Mike Rhodes
Thu, May 2, 2024 2:19PM
Photo from the sit-in at CSU-Fresno on May 1
original image (4496x3000)
Note this masked person carried several video cameras and at one point jumped on the stage and tried to provoke protesters.
https://youtu.be/Dx6XPzaGa10
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code