Join Pie Ranch and the Amah Mutsun Land Trust to remove invasive species from Cascade Creek!9:00am - 2:30pm Volunteer work SessionWater, lunch and snacks will be availableWe will be removing invasive plants in a critical section of the creek. We especially need help removing eucalyptus sprouts from around the creek. Previous experience is not necessary. We will teach you how to identify the target species and how to remove and process them.Due to the rough terrain, this event is best suited for participants age 16 years and older.When you arrive at Cascade Ranch, park in the parking area next to the first white barn and walk to the work site following the event signs.Be aware that the areas in which we will be working may contain poison oak and other prickly plants like blackberries, thistle and stinging nettle.Please do your best to arrive on time so that we can all move to the creek area together!What to bring:* Work gloves* Water bottle* Hat* Sunscreen/rain gear* Sturdy work boots or shoes* Lots of energy and a desire to weed out invasive species!To register for the event, please sign up through our Eventbrite:CONTEXT: Riparian (creekside) restoration is nowadays more important than ever. Indeed, healthy riparian ecosystems promote ecological and climate resilience both within and beyond riparian zones, lead to the accrual and sequestration of carbon and nitrogen in soil, absorb heat and buffer organisms against extreme temperatures. Cascade Ranch is within an area of high biological richness and surrounded by California protected areas. About 1.2 miles of Cascade Creek fall within the boundaries of the property, which is currently managed by the non-profit Pie Ranch. Cascade Creek represents an important habitat connectivity area for a wide array of plants and animals and a potential traditional food source for people. Unfortunately, the riparian zone has been highly affected by the spreading of invasive plant species, which are causing loss of biodiversity and related ecosystem services and products. The 2020 CZU complex fire has further contributed to the increase in number, variety and spread of invasive species along Cascade Creek.Your hard work and participation will help shape the future of this land!Thank you.