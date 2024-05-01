Community Ready Corps (CRC) Provides Week of Service in Black and Brown Neighborhoods cherrimurphy67 [at] gmail.com) by Community Ready Corps

CRC supports positive engagements with low-income families by participating in the Positive Pull Up this weekend, which aims to promote cleaner and safer neighborhoods by finding solutions to local problems. CRC will organize a week of community service that includes street cleanups free food, and music. These events have been scheduled from April 27 to May 4, 2024.

“CRC is committed to debunking the doom loop narrative. As part of our Positive Pull-Up Initiative advocating for solution-focused strategies, we have repaired broken windows in restaurants impacted by crime. We will continue to support our communities because Oakland’s legacy is about showing the world that whenever something goes wrong, our communities will pull together to fix the problem,” says Tur-Ha Ak. He further adds, “The impacts of the pandemic have spiked crime, homelessness, and blight. Let’s not forget food insecurities for struggling families in East and West Oakland, mostly who are Black and Brown. This Saturday, CRC is dedicating critical services and having fun while doing it.”