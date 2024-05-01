top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice

Community Ready Corps (CRC) Provides Week of Service in Black and Brown Neighborhoods

by Community Ready Corps (cherrimurphy67 [at] gmail.com)
Wed, May 1, 2024 11:06AM
CRC supports positive engagements with low-income families by participating in the Positive Pull Up this weekend, which aims to promote cleaner and safer neighborhoods by finding solutions to local problems. CRC will organize a week of community service that includes street cleanups free food, and music. These events have been scheduled from April 27 to May 4, 2024.
CRC supports positive engagements with low-income families by participating in the Positive Pull Up this weekend, which aims to promote c...
original image (1080x1080)
“CRC is committed to debunking the doom loop narrative. As part of our Positive Pull-Up Initiative advocating for solution-focused strategies, we have repaired broken windows in restaurants impacted by crime. We will continue to support our communities because Oakland’s legacy is about showing the world that whenever something goes wrong, our communities will pull together to fix the problem,” says Tur-Ha Ak. He further adds, “The impacts of the pandemic have spiked crime, homelessness, and blight. Let’s not forget food insecurities for struggling families in East and West Oakland, mostly who are Black and Brown. This Saturday, CRC is dedicating critical services and having fun while doing it.”
For more information: http://www.crc4sd.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code