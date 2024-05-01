From the Open-Publishing Calendar
DSA Santa Cruz May Day Beach Bonfire
Date:
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
DSA Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Seabright Beach, Santa Cruz
Celebrate May Day with DSA Santa Cruz! Beach Bonfire Social @ 7:00pm at Seabright Beach. See you there!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6asdY3u2VR/
