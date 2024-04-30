Prospective Students' Teach-In: Divest from Death, Invest in Student Needs

Date:

Saturday, May 04, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

UC Alumni 4 Palestine

Location Details:

Free Palestine Encampment/Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley

Youth and all prospective UC Berkeley students are invited to the Free Palestine Encampment at Sproul Plaza for a teach-in featuring youth, current student, and faculty speakers. Learn about UC's investments in industries of death and how students are pushing back against repression of student activism and a lack of care for students' needs.