From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Prospective Students' Teach-In: Divest from Death, Invest in Student Needs
Date:
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
UC Alumni 4 Palestine
Location Details:
Free Palestine Encampment/Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley
Youth and all prospective UC Berkeley students are invited to the Free Palestine Encampment at Sproul Plaza for a teach-in featuring youth, current student, and faculty speakers. Learn about UC's investments in industries of death and how students are pushing back against repression of student activism and a lack of care for students' needs.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 30, 2024 1:37PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network